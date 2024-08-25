Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,975 Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,750,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,469,000.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FSMD opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $342.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00. Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $41.35.

Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (FSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Small-Mid Multifactor index. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of US companies. FSMD was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

