Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALF. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 220.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 503.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

CALF opened at $46.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average is $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

