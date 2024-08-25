Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,124 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,973,000 after buying an additional 1,742,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,669,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,963,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,763,000 after acquiring an additional 38,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 379.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,903,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. Bath & Body Works’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBWI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

