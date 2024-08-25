Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 36,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,394.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOG opened at $119.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.04. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.41 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.