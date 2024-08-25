Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 147 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Standex International were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 10,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Standex International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Standex International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Standex International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

SXI opened at $176.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.63 and a 200 day moving average of $170.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.37. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.04 and a fifty-two week high of $191.18.

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.04. Standex International had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $180.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

SXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

