Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,860,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,007,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,836,000 after acquiring an additional 79,718 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,298,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 958,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,565,000 after purchasing an additional 37,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in Novanta by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 781,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,586,000 after purchasing an additional 66,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Novanta from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $183.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 95.10 and a beta of 1.31. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.20 and a 1 year high of $187.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $235.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $709,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,802,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $709,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,802,382.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 1,086 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total value of $174,672.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,777,488.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,978,901. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

