Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,659 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,964 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 101,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,769,000.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ITUB opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $7.27.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.0031 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITUB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

