Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 311 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in AptarGroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,855,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 295,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,569,000 after acquiring an additional 142,623 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 369.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 156,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 123,161 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 3,141.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 109,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after acquiring an additional 106,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perbak Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth about $6,791,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $150.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.36 and a 12 month high of $151.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $910.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.15 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,692,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $30,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,844,599.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at $25,692,852.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,947 shares of company stock valued at $6,322,828 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

