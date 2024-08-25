Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 840 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 171.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 4.3 %

BATS ITB opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.61 and a 200-day moving average of $107.84. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.