Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $210,000 Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in YETI by 571.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on YETI. TD Cowen upped their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

YETI Stock Performance

Shares of YETI stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.88 and a 52-week high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.42 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

