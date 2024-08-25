Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $252,000 Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $405.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.83.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $532,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 1,900 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $252.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $270.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of -0.42. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $299.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.55) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $14.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 146280.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -27.67 EPS for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

