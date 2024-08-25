Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,498,000 after buying an additional 611,550 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,110 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,494,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,962 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $98,684,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.65 and a fifty-two week high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,008,698.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,771.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 20,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,008,698.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,416,771.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $60,343.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,732.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LSCC. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

