EQB (TSE:EQB) PT Raised to C$112.00 at TD Securities

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$102.00 to C$112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EQB. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on EQB from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$114.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on EQB from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$106.89.

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$97.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$94.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$89.31. EQB has a one year low of C$66.41 and a one year high of C$98.88.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.71 by C($0.04). EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of C$316.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that EQB will post 11.7194067 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About EQB

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

