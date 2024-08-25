Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $876.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $876.71.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Equinix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in Equinix by 3.2% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $827.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $677.80 and a fifty-two week high of $914.93. The stock has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 83.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $787.68 and a 200-day moving average of $796.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

