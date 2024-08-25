Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Boosted by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 950,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,132,000 after acquiring an additional 9,173 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,026,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $73.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $73.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Insider Transactions at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

