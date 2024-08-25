Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives $30.81 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.12.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPRT. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $356,317.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at $14,030,472.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $356,317.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,030,472.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 1,200 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $964,484 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 611.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.98.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $109.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.99 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 48.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 94.31%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

