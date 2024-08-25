Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,156,000 after buying an additional 3,405,947 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $97,288,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $46,280,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 271.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,225,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,785,000 after purchasing an additional 896,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,504,000 after purchasing an additional 823,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.5 %

WTRG opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,425.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

