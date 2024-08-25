Euromax Resources (CVE:EOX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Euromax Resources Ltd. (CVE:EOX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 209133 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The firm has a market cap of C$5.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.
Euromax Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral right interests in Macedonia. The company primarily explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Ilovica-Shtuka gold-copper project, which is located in Southeast Macedonia with annual production of approximately 83 kilo ounces of gold and 16 kilotons of copper.
