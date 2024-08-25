Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVBG

Everbridge Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $114,627.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,729.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 65.5% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Everbridge by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.