EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CAO Jon Ayotte Sells 981 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CAO Jon Ayotte sold 981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $21,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 56,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,986.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jon Ayotte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Jon Ayotte sold 564 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $12,757.68.

On Friday, July 19th, Jon Ayotte sold 3,199 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $79,975.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Jon Ayotte sold 5,688 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $120,358.08.

EverQuote Trading Up 7.8 %

EverQuote stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.49. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.52 and a 52 week high of $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.85 million, a P/E ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 244,503.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 293,404 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,167,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at $808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverQuote has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

