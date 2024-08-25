EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Trading 4.1% Higher

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.41. 27,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 463,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on EVER. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.58.

The company has a market cap of $769.85 million, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.54.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.81 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. EverQuote’s quarterly revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 5,384 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $124,693.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,519,511 shares in the company, valued at $35,191,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EverQuote news, Director David B. Blundin sold 65,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $1,779,643.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Blundin sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $124,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,519,511 shares in the company, valued at $35,191,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,442 shares of company stock worth $3,842,371. 29.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at $672,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 127.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,699 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in EverQuote by 244,503.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 293,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

