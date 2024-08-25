Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Up 5.2%

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.27 and last traded at $3.25. Approximately 1,287 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 110,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

EVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Evotec from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Evotec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in Evotec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,931,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evotec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Evotec in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

