Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.7% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Busey Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 197,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.56.

Shares of XOM opened at $114.74 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.68.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

