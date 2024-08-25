Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.68. The stock has a market cap of $452.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

