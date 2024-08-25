FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock Position Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,977,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,447,000 after purchasing an additional 94,952 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,288,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1,844.5% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,761,000 after buying an additional 43,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 198.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,352,000 after buying an additional 34,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $408.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $413.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.29.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.27.

Insider Transactions at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total value of $1,238,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,666.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,666.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,117,216. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

