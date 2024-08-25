Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $116.20

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $116.20 and last traded at $116.20, with a volume of 76012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.30 and a 200 day moving average of $103.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.61 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 24.69%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.0% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

