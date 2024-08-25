Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB) Position Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $750,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,886,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,171,000.

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FTRB stock opened at $25.72 on Friday. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84.

Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (FTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns from a core portfolio of US fixed-income securities with varying credit ratings and maturity. The fund selects securities through its Alpha Pod Process.

