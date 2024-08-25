Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.86

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.86 and last traded at $62.72, with a volume of 24683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.86.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.32.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNCL. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

