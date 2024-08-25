Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.83

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.83 and last traded at $48.77, with a volume of 23073 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.44.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUTY. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 72,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the period.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

