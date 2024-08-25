Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 1,258 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,587 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEN. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Franklin Resources stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $30.32.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

