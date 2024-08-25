Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 174 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ball were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth $47,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 2,341.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average is $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.18. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ball from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W raised Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

