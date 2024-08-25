Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 4,100 Shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in United States Brent Oil Fund were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in United States Brent Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in United States Brent Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund by 2,631.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period.

United States Brent Oil Fund Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BNO opened at $30.38 on Friday. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $33.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11.

United States Brent Oil Fund Profile

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

