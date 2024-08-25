Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 891 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 63.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ITT were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 788.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of ITT by 38.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $138.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.94 and a 1-year high of $149.65.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 24.90%.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

