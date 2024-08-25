Fifth Third Bancorp Cuts Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AZEK were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AZEK by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in AZEK in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,134 shares in the company, valued at $8,883,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $560,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela J. Edwards bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,123.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,932,790 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $43.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.46. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AZEK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AZEK from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on AZEK from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

