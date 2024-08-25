Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stock Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Allegion by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 54.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $137.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.09 and a 200 day moving average of $126.43. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $141.99.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

