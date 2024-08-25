Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) by 5,618.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vestis were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSTS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Vestis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vestis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Vestis by 1.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 115,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Vestis alerts:

Vestis Stock Performance

NYSE VSTS opened at $13.81 on Friday. Vestis Co. has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Vestis Announces Dividend

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. Vestis had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.33 million. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vestis Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz acquired 22,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $260,776.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 218,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,694.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vestis from $12.50 to $13.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vestis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vestis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Get Our Latest Report on Vestis

Vestis Profile

(Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.