Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Datadog by 2,148.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Datadog by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 193,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,505,000 after purchasing an additional 62,533 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Datadog by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,733,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,786,000 after purchasing an additional 651,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 165,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,077,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $117.23 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 366.34, a PEG ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,237,771.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $191,410.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,262,626.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 857,006 shares of company stock worth $101,040,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities upgraded Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.88.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

