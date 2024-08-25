Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Stock Holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 532.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Olin were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Olin by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,602,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $356,196,000 after purchasing an additional 203,260 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 7.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,414,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,897,000 after buying an additional 384,888 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Olin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,635,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,167,000 after acquiring an additional 126,587 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Olin by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,649,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $88,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,125,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OLN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Olin from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

Shares of OLN opened at $44.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. Olin Co. has a one year low of $40.26 and a one year high of $60.60.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.26%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Olin’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

