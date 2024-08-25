Fifth Third Bancorp Has $231,000 Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 58.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth $90,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of BYD stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.96. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $68.46.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $967.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.