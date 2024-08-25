Fifth Third Bancorp Has $256,000 Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,362,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,715,000 after buying an additional 402,426 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 958,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,596,000 after acquiring an additional 278,800 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Autoliv by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 952,555 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,716,000 after purchasing an additional 162,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,065,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,661,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALV. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Autoliv from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Hsbc Global Res raised Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Autoliv from $122.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Autoliv from $145.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.46.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total transaction of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $102.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.37 and a 52 week high of $129.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

