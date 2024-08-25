Fifth Third Bancorp Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 94,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 47,785 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

