Fifth Third Bancorp Has $272,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VTWO opened at $89.07 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
