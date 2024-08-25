Fifth Third Bancorp Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 340.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWXT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $21,320,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in BWX Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 30,959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BWXT opened at $102.08 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.14.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. CLSA began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

