Fifth Third Bancorp Has $427,000 Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,462,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fair Isaac to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,515.82.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO stock opened at $1,745.38 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $811.99 and a 52-week high of $1,818.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.56, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,586.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,380.05.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $447.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,065,174.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,891 shares of company stock worth $38,037,731 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.