Fifth Third Bancorp Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBWI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 224.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 5.2 %

BBWI stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Bath & Body Works Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

