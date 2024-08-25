Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Paramount Global by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PARA. Argus cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.47.

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.36 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.73, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.32%.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

