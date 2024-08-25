Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $236,000 in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,451,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,031,000 after acquiring an additional 881,216 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,083,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,852,000 after purchasing an additional 57,466 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,434,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,803,000 after purchasing an additional 255,741 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Shift4 Payments by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,333,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,088,000 after purchasing an additional 561,707 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,520,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

In other Shift4 Payments news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,696.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.42. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.10 million. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

