Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $464,000 in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter worth $13,379,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDD by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in PDD by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $635,000. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

PDD stock opened at $139.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.53 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.03. The company has a market cap of $192.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.63.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. Research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

