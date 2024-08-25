Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,216,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 400.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,771,000 after acquiring an additional 125,507 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at $133,143,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter valued at $60,937,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,189,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Stock Up 0.7 %

MKL opened at $1,574.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,565.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,538.59. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,295.65 and a twelve month high of $1,670.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,626.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKL

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Markel Group

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.