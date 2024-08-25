Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 202 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,900,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 119,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,524,000 after acquiring an additional 57,119 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE BRO opened at $101.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.91. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.73 and a 1 year high of $103.87. The firm has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Andrew Watts sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,872,802.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Brown & Brown



Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

